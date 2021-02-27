NJPW The New Beginning USA – 26 February 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the first part of The New Beginning USA from Port Hueneme on February 26, 2021. Jon Moxley defeated KENTA to retain the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

The New Beginning USA 2021

Aired February 26, 2021

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

ACH, Brody King & The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) over Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, The DKC & TJP. [8’36]

Ren Narita over Chris Dickinson. [7’51]

Jon Moxley over KENTA to retain the IWGP United States Championship. [14’52]