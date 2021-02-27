NJPW The New Beginning USA – 26 February 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/27/2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the first part of The New Beginning USA from Port Hueneme on February 26, 2021. Jon Moxley defeated KENTA to retain the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
The New Beginning USA 2021
Aired February 26, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

ACH, Brody King & The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) over Clark Connors, Kevin Knight, The DKC & TJP. [8’36]

Ren Narita over Chris Dickinson. [7’51]

Jon Moxley over KENTA to retain the IWGP United States Championship. [14’52]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "NJPW The New Beginning USA – 26 February 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.