NJPW Strong – 05 March 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Strong, taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on March 5. Click for full results from the episode.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired March 5, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks over Clark Connors & Kevin Knight. [12’48]
New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match
Tom Lawlor over The DKC. [9’13]
New Japan Cup USA 2021 Qualifying Match
Lio Rush over Rocky Romero. [13’57]
