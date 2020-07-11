NJPW Lion’s Break Collision – 10 July 2020 – Results

The second episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Lion’s Break Collision aired on New Japan World on July 10, 2020. The episode featured TJP, Rust Taylor, DKC, and Danny Limelight. Click for full results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lion’s Break Collision – Episode 2

July 10, 2020 [Taped June 13, 2020]

Oveanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Rust Taylor over DKC via Gaia Lock. [7’28]

TJP over Danny Limelight via Mamba Splash. [10’48]