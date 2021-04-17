NJPW Strong – 16 April 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong on April 16, 2021 featured the semi-finals of the 2021 New Japan Cup USA. Click for full results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired April 16, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Adrian Quest, Barrett Brown, Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso over Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Kevin Knight & The DKC. [10’37]
New Japan Cup USA 2021 Semi Final Match
Tom Lawlor over Hikuleo. [8’58]
New Japan Cup USA 2021 Semi Final Match
Brody King over Lio Rush. [7’38]
