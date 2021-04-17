Darby Allin is first guest announced for 2021 Comic Con Revolution

Current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Darby Allin is the first guest announced for the 2021 Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, California. The convention will be returning to the Inland Empire on December 18 and 19 after having to cancel their 2020 convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Darby Allin is scheduled top appear on both days of the convention.

Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship on November 7, 2020 at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view. He last wrestled in Southern California in November 2019 when he appeared on an event promoted by the Store Horsemen Podcast.

Prices for autographs with Allin at Comic Con Revolution will be $40 ($60 on a collectible), selfies will also be $40, and an autograph and selfie combo will cost $60.

Comic Con Revolution will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. All previously purchased tickets, exhibit space and artist alley tables from the pandemic postponed 2020 event are being automatically transferred to the December 2021 event. The convention plans to announce additional guests every two weeks.

Tickets and autograph presales can be purchased at https://www.showclix.com/event/ccront-2021.