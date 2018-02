Matt Cross defeated Brody King in the main event of the debut show for Suburban Fight Pro on February 25 in Downtown Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Suburban Fight Pro

February 25, 2018

Resident

Los Angeles, CA

Darby Allin over Jeff Cobb.

Espiritu Ardiente [Fidel Bravo] over Kikutaro.

Matt Cross over Brody King.

Note: All matches were no ring, no rules matches.