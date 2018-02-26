WWE – 26 February 2018 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment is at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for live coverage.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Monday Night Raw/WWE Main Event
WWE Main Event (Episode 283, airing February 28th on Hulu.com)
Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
WWE Monday Night Raw (Episode 1292, airing live on USA Network on 2/26/18)
Asuka, Bayley, & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, & Mickie James after Asuka made Mickie James submit to an Armbar.
Notes:
- Raw opens with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in the ring. Asuka would come out to confront Alexa Bliss in the ring. Alexa would insult her for awhile before Nia Jax entered the ring. Asuka would attack Mickie and Alexa, but was attacked by Nia Jax. Bayley and Sasha Banks would run out to make the save before Alexa, Nia, and Mickie took them out. During a commercial break, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle booked a six women tag match..
Scheduled to appear: Ronda Rousey
No comments yet.