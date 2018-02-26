WWE Live – 26 February 2018 – Quick Results

WWE held a Smackdown brand house show in San Diego on February 26 and AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in the main event. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown – House Show

February 26, 2018

Valley View Casino Center

San Diego, CA

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) over The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable via double superkick on Gable to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag-Team titles. [11’04]

Dolph Ziggler over Sin Cara via Zig Zag. [7’14]

Mike Kanellis & Mojo Rawley over Tye Dillenger & Zack Ryder via running elbow by Rawley on Ryder. [8’48]

Bobby Roode over Jinder Mahal via Glorious DDT. [10’52]

Shinsuke Nakanura & Randy Orton over Aiden English & Rusev via RKO on English by Orton. [13’45]

Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) over Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze). [2’43]

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Naomi over Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, & Sarah Logan) via Figure 8 by Flair on Logan. [9’52]

AJ Styles over Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn via Phenomenal Forearm on Zayn. [11’24]