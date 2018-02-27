WWE – 27 February 2018 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment is running at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA tonight. Click for live coverage.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Smackdown Live/WWE Mixed Match Challenge/WWE 205 Live
February 27th, 2018
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
Dark Match
Tye Dillinger defeated Mojo Rawley
Smackdown Live (Episode 967, airing live on USA Netowrk on 2/27/18)
Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
Ruby Riott defeated Naomi
Notes:
- Smackdown Live starts off with John Cena opening the show asking for a chance at being in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane on March 11th. Shane McMahon came out and talked to Cena about it before Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan interrupted. He got on the mic and said if he wins in the main event of Smackdown Live tonight, he’ll be in the main event of Fastlane. Daniel Bryan would then announce Cena will face AJ Styles in the main event.
- Kevin Owens was on commentary for Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. Dolph ZIggler would run out towards the end of the match to Superkick Kevin. After the match, he hit the Zig Zag on Baron Corbin. After a commercial break, Owens and Zayn confronted Shane McMahon.
- Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair joined Naomi, and Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan joined Ruby Riott.
- Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) and The New Day did a segment with the star of the USA Network show Unsolved, Josh Duhamel.
Still to come:
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. The New Day
- AJ Styles vs. John Cena
Plus more.
WWE Mixed Match Challenge (Week 7, streaming live on Facebook Watch on 2/27/18 after Smackdown Live)
- WWE Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Second Round Match
Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. The Miz & Asuka
205 Live (Episode 66, streaming live on WWE Network on 2/27/18 after WWE Mixed Match Challenge)
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament – Second Round Match
Cedrick Alexander vs. TJP
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament – Second Round Match
Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto
