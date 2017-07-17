2017 San Diego Comic-Con Guide for Wrestling Fans

The San Diego Comic-Con, or Comic-Con International: San Diego for the 5 or 6 people who use that, is upon us again. Over the last decade the San Diego Comic-Con has had quite a few things of interest to check out if you are a fan of pro-wrestling. While this year isn’t as packed in regards to pro-wrestling as last year’s Comic-Con was, especially with FCW cancelling their Saturday night show, it still has a few things worth mentioning.

Wrestling Shows

The only live pro-wrestling show in the San Diego area during Comic-Con week is FIST Combat will be running a show in Chula Vista, which is about 7 1/2 miles from the San Diego Convention Center, on Friday, July 21st. FIST Combat will be held at the American Legion Post #434, and if you don’t have a car your best bet is probably to Uber or Lyft. You can take the blue-line trolley from the Convention Center to the E Street Station, but then you have a little over a mile walk to get to the venue.

FIST Combat is best known in Southern California for running a more adults only product, with a lot of raunchy comedy and more hardcore elements to their matches, but this is being promoted as a family friendly show. The lineup has changed several times for the show, but currently the main event is scheduled to be Dirty Ron McDonald versus Officer Chip Law in a chain match. Wrestlers such as True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg), The Vegan Superman Jacob Diez, Guy Cool, and more are also scheduled to appear.

The American Legion Post #434 is located at 47 5th Ave in Chula Vista, CA, 91910. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 12 year old and younger. For more information check out our events page.

Wrestling Panels

This year there is a couple of wrestling related panels. There could also be appearances at other panels by wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, Bautista, etc. who all have upcoming movies. We don’t have information on that at press time.

Thursday

While this panel doesn’t connect directly to pro-wrestling, if you are an independent promoter the How to Get news Coverage panel on Thursday at 10:30am may have some helpful advice that could be applied to wrestling. That panel will be in Room 8.

1:00 pm

Room 5AB

WWE and Mattel Fan Panel

The WWE Women’s Evolution takes over Comic-Con! Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella bring the straight fire on everything from hugging like a champ and being a legit boss to the rise of female Superstars in the WWE. This action-packed hour will also feature a reveal of the all-new Mattel WWE Superstars line, plus a Q&A session led by moderator SmackDown Live commentator Renee Young.

Brie Bella was also announced as being at this panel.

Saturday

8:30pm

Room 8

Not So Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Professional Wrestling

Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not so far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (FirstComicsNews.com), Francis Szyskowski (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), Flobo Boyce (The Indelible Silverstreek), and Jonathan Bowles (Wrestle Crate). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).

Signings

Former Southern California Wrestler of the Year Scott Lost, who gave up wrestling to concentrate on his comic work, will be in Artist’s Alley at Booth FF-16.

Box Brown, the creator of the New York Times bestseller, Andre the Giant: Life and Legend, will be at Retrofit Comics booth HH-16.

Headlocked Comics / Masked Republic (Booth 1901)

Masked Republic, the leading supplier of lucha libre merchandise in the United States, and Headlocked Comic will once again be joining together for a booth.

Masked Republic will have exclusive San Diego Comic Con week merchandise that will only be available at their booth and on LuchaShop.com during the days of SDCC. This year they will have an exclusive pin, an exclusive issue of Rudo Can’t Fail Magazine, and special custom Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M POPS! by David Cole. The POPS! are limited to 10 each. There will also be exclusive shirts available on LuchaLoot.com.

Headlocked Comics will have an exclusive Ric Flair print available at the booth as well.

Here is the booth’s signing schedule:

Thursday

John Hennigan (John Morrison) 12:00 pm-2:00 pm

Ric Flair 3:00 pm-6:00pm

Friday

Ric Flair 11:00am-3:00pm

Cryme Tyme 4:00pm-6:00pm

Saturday

Ric Flair 11:00am-3:00pm

Cryme Tyme 4:00pm-6:00pm

Entertainment Earth (Booth 2343)

Entertainment Earth will have a San Diego Comic Con exclusive WWE Mattel figure. This year’s figure is going to be Issac Yankem. They will once again have wrestlers from Lucha Underground at the booth for signings as well.

Here is their signing schedule:

Thursday

Vampiro 11:30am- 12:30pm

Johnny Mundo and Taya 3:00pm-4:00pm

Friday

Willie Mack 12:30pm- 1:30pm

Dario Cueto 2:30pm-3:30pm

Mattel (Booths 3029, 2948, 2945)

As of press time I have not yet seen any signing schedules for Mattel’s booth. In the last few years they’ve had various WWE wrestlers do signings at their booth. It’s worth taking a look, and at the very least getting a look at Mattel’s WWE line.

Nuclear Blast Records (Booth 501)

Hijo del Santo will once again be doing signings at the Nuclear Blast Records booth. This year they will have 2 exclusive Santo posters for sale, celebrating 100 years of Santo. Last year Santo Jr. was also there, but no word yet if he’ll be there this year.

Food

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

This is the place every wrestling fan who comes to San Diego at any point has to go to at least once. There are actually two locations now, but I would recommend the original Mission Hills location. In numerous lists the Lucha Libre Taco Shop are constantly listed as having one of the best burritos in the United States. Also the portions you get for the price is very reasonable. There is lucha memorabilia all over and the TV normally has lucha matches on. They are located at 1810 W. Washington St. in San Diego. If you can’t drive, take the trolley towards Old Town and get off at the Washington St. station. Head north east on Washington St. and it will be on your right.

While not as loaded as the last few years, there is still a lot to do if you are heading to the San Diego Comic-Con and are a wrestling fan. If there’s anything you think we’ve missed, shoot an e-mail to steve@socaluncensored.com