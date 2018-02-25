Lucha Underground News & Notes 02/25/2018

The second and third tapings for the fourth season of Lucha Underground took place on February 24 and February 25 in Los Angeles. We have reports from the tapings including some more debuts to the promotion. Be aware that this update contains spoilers for upcoming television episodes. Click for today’s update.

On February 24 Vanilla Ice was in attendance for the second day of tapings, and Joey Ryan is said to have given a shout out to him in a match. However, the biggest news coming out of the second day of tapings was Jack Hager, the former Jack Swagger, making his debut with the promotion, as first reported by Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com. He wrestled in what is believed to have been a dark match.

Jack Hager returned for the third set of tapings on February 25 and faced Sammy Guevara. Hager wound up winning the match and then turned heel by attacking Guevara after.

Chelsea Green made her debut with Lucha Underground this weekend as well. On February 25 she was involved in a four-way match with Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan), Marty “the Moth” Martinez, and Exolicious (Sonny Kiss). Marty “The Moth” Martinez won the match. Crane, who along with Fenix, had previously been defeated by Mil Muertes in a Three Ways to the Grave casket match at Friday’s tapings, where both Crane and Fenix were placed in separate caskets.

At the Friday February 23 tapings an angle was setup where Brian Cage attacked Pentagon Dark and challenged him for the Lucha Underground title. At Sunday’s tapings Pentagon Dark successfully defended his title against Cage.

This completes their first round of in-ring tapings for the new season, with the next tapings scheduled for Thursday, March 1 through Saturday, March 3. Tickets for the next three taping dates became available earlier today and were taken up within a couple of hours. The promotion will be filming backstage segments for the new season through the week.

Please note: These are not full results from the tapings.