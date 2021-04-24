NJPW Strong – 23 April 2021 – Results

Tom Lawlor defeated Brody King in the finals of the 2021 New Japan Cup USA to become the first NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong

Aired March 23, 2021

Oceanview Pavillion

Port Hueneme, CA

Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos) over Clark Connors & TJP. [11’06]

Rocky Romero over Wheeler YUTA. [12’41]

New Japan Cup USA 2021 Final Match

Tom Lawlor over Brody King by referee’s decision to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. [20’05]