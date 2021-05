MPW returned to action for the first time in over a year on April 30, 2021. Click for full results from their return event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

The Return

April 30, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Vinny Wasco.

Dr. Phil Goode over Bulletproof.

Full Send over The Millennials (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine).

Miggy Rose over Ray Rosas and Dan Joseph to retain the MPW Championship.

Diego Valens over Matt Vandagriff.