MPW – 27 April 2018 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

April 27, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Brendan Divine over Frankie Frank.

Max X over Andrew Evrist.

Che Cabrera over B-Minus.

Auntie Hydie over Dr. Phil Goode.

Pinky Santino over Charlie Mercer.

Danny Divine over Clubbin’ Cody to retain the MPW National title.

Daniel Moon over Malkor to retain the MPW Heavyweight title.