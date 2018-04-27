SoCal News & Notes 04/27/2018

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update we have the latest from Bumps & Brewses, SoCal Pro, Maverick Pro, Bar Wrestling, PCW Ultra, FIST Combat, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Bumps & Brewses has announced the location and lineup for its return show on June 24. The show will be held at Boomtown Brewery in Downtown Los Angeles’ arts district. The event will be headlined by Al Snow and Bob Holly, who teamed together in WWF as part of the JOB Squad, making rare Southern California appearances.

Al Snow last wrestled in Southern California in December 2003 at an APW show in Bakersfield. He has not wrestled in Los Angeles since his time in WWF. Bob Holly’s only independent wrestling appearance in Southern California came in 2014 as part of a House of Hardcore event in Valley Center where he defeated Adam Pearce. He last wrestled in Los Angeles in February 2008 with WWE. They will be teaming to face the 2017 Southern California Tag Team of the Year, True Grit.

Other names announced for the show are Scorpio Sky, Simon Grimm (Simon Gotch in WWE), Douglas James, Tyler Bateman, Mariachi Loco, Lil Cholo, Desi Derata, Heather Monroe, Dirty Ron McDonald, Watts, Super Panda, and Jheri Gigolo. The full list of matches is expected to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.

—

SoCal Pro announced Ultimo Dragon will be on their annual Super Clash event on September 15, facing Penta El Zero M.

—

The reason the SoCal Pro eleventh anniversary show was held outside in a tent rather than inside the Oceanside Boys and Girls Club is the Boys and Girls Club just replaced the flooring in their gym and is afraid wrestling will damage the new floor. The promotion was notified the show would not be allowed in the gym with only a little over two week’s notice. There was some thought to moving venues for the anniversary show, but ended up using the large tent instead. While the promotion has several upcoming events listed as taking place at the Oceanside Boys and Girls Club I’ve been told they are unlikely to be back at the venue and hope to have a new venue soon for their larger events.

—

Tommy Dreamer is off Maverick Pro’s Heatwave on June 23 due to a scheduling conflict. The promotion said they are working on a replacement.

—

Maverick Pro Women’s Champion Katarina Leigh made her return to Impact at this week’s television tapings. She was previously with Impact from 2010 to 2012.

—

Bar Wrestling has announced The Hurricane, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Willie Mack, RockNES Monsters, Tyler Bateman, Taya Valkyrie, Eli Drake, Kikutaro, Joey Ryan, Brody King, Killer Baes, Brian Cage, Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, Douglas James, Super Panda, and DoomFly for their May 17 show in Baldwin Park.

—

FIST Combat will be holding a free event on May 26 at Bay City Brewing in San Diego at 7:00 p.m. It is an all ages show.

—

PCW Ultra is advertising former sumo wrestler Yamamotoyama Ry?ta for an appearance at their May 4 show in Wilmington. At 584 lbs. he was the heaviest sumo wrestler ever, and the heaviest recorded Japanese person ever. He was forced to retire from sumo wrestling due to a bout-rigging scandal. He lives in the Los Angeles area and does a lot of film work. I believe this is his first U.S. pro-wrestling appearance.

—

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will be appearing at the April 29 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television taping in Port Hueneme.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events:

4/27:

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Ramona, CA

MPW in Moorpark, CA

Viva La Comedia y Fiesta in Whittier, CA

4/28:

Benefit event for Falcon De Oro in Los Angeles, CA

Amped Up Wrestling in Stanton, CA

Lucha Libre Revolution at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo in Santa Barbara, CA

Ground Zero: The 4th Phase in Imperial Beach, CA

Extreme Midget Wrestling in Highland, CA (21 & Over)

4/29:

Knokx Pro presents Wrestlefair in Lake Perris, CA

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

HWP in Oxnard, CA

AOW in Twentynine Palms, CA