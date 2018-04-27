Lineup Announced for PWG’s Bask in His Glory on May 25 in Reseda

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for their May 25, 2018 event, Bask in His Glory, taking place in Reseda, CA. The event, which is possibly the last PWG event to take place at Reseda’s American Legion #308, will feature seven matches, headlined by Sammy Guevara challenging WALTER for the PWG World Title.

At night two of PWG’s All Star Weekend 14 on April 21, Sammy Guevara said after winning his match against Taiji Ishimori that he would not wrestle in PWG again until he gets a title shot. In the main event of that same show WALTER pinned Keith Lee to with the PWG World Title in a triple threat match that also featured Jonah Rock. After the match Sammy Guevara came to the ring and challenged WALTER before slapping him. WALTER answered with a chop that laid Guevara out. The match between WALTER and Guevara will be WALTER’s first defense of the PWG World Title and Guevara’s first time challenging for a title in the promotion. This will be the first time the two wrestlers have faced each other.

The undercard is highlighted by a match between Keith Lee and Adam Brooks. Bask in His Glory is likely to be Lee’s PWG farewell, as Dave Meltzer reported earlier this year that he is signing with WWE. Lee has also been turning down independent wrestling bookings after May as well. The match will be Brooks’ fifth in PWG and Lee’s seventeenth. It will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

Also on the card will be Bandido versus Robbie Eagles, Matthew Riddle facing David Starr, Jonah Rock versus Timothy Thatcher, Jake Atlas meeting Rey Horus, and Tyler Bateman versus Trevor Lee. The match between Starr versus Riddle and Rock versus Thatcher are the only matchups on the show that has taken place before, with the other five being first time matches.

When the date for Bask in His Glory was first announced, PWG believed it was going to be their last show at American Legion #308 in Reseda, as the building was being sold. They were then informed on April 20 that the sale has not gone through yet and they may be able to run additional events there after May 25. During that weekend’s All Star Weekend shows, PWG co-founder Excalibur informed the crowd and said they don’t yet know if there will be any added shows at the venue yet, and to “treat every show there like it is the last.” The promotion’s July 13 anniversary show is scheduled to be held at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Bask in His Glory will go on sale on Tuesday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific.