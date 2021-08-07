MPW – 06 August 2021 – Results

Barbie Boi won MPW’s 2021 California Classic Rumble in the main event of their August 6 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

California Classic

August 6, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Jordan Cruz over Danny Divine to retain the CWFH Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Ray Rosas over Eli Everfly to retain the Santino Bros Championship.

Diego Valens over Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Championship.

Barbie Boi won the 2021 California Classic.