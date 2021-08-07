MPW – 06 August 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 08/07/2021

Barbie Boi won MPW’s 2021 California Classic Rumble in the main event of their August 6 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
California Classic
August 6, 2021
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA

Jordan Cruz over Danny Divine to retain the CWFH Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Ray Rosas over Eli Everfly to retain the Santino Bros Championship.

Diego Valens over Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Championship.

Barbie Boi won the 2021 California Classic.

