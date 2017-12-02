MPW – 01 December 2017 – Quick Results

Dan Joseph defeated Ray Rosas in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s December 1st show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

December 1, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Daniel Moon over Malkor

Bulletproof over Backwoods Warren O’Sullivan to retain the MPW National Championship

Duke Bennett over Minyun

Danny Divine over Andrew the Ref

Roadblock vs. Brendan Divine goes to a no-contest

Roadblock & Malkor over Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon

Millennium Cup Series

Dan Joseph over Ray Rosas

-Dan Joseph is awarded 2 points.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Danny Divine – 2 pts.

Che Cabrera – 1 pt.

Brendan Divine – 1 pt.

Frankie Frank – 0 pts.

Pool B

Dan Joseph – 3 pts.

Daniel Moon – 1 pt.

Ray Rosas – 0 pts.

TBA – 0 pts.