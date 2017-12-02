MPW – 01 December 2017 – Quick Results

Dan Joseph defeated Ray Rosas in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s December 1st show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 1, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Daniel Moon over Malkor
Bulletproof over Backwoods Warren O’Sullivan to retain the MPW National Championship
Duke Bennett over Minyun
Danny Divine over Andrew the Ref
Roadblock vs. Brendan Divine goes to a no-contest
Roadblock & Malkor over Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon
Millennium Cup Series
Dan Joseph over Ray Rosas
-Dan Joseph is awarded 2 points.
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Danny Divine – 2 pts.
Che Cabrera – 1 pt.
Brendan Divine – 1 pt.
Frankie Frank – 0 pts.
Pool B
Dan Joseph – 3 pts.
Daniel Moon – 1 pt.
Ray Rosas – 0 pts.
TBA – 0 pts.
