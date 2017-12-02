EWF – 01 December 2017 – Quick Results

The team of “Uptown” Andy Brown and Dicky Mayer defeated Fidel Bravo and Chucho in the main event of EWF’s December 1st show in Covina. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
December 1, 2017
EWF Arena
Covina, CA
Ty Ray over SoCal Crazy
Labertino over Adrian Quest
Mariachi Loco over Biagio Crescenzo
Davion Forman & Jorel Nelson over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) to win the EWF Tag-team Championship
Sergio Santana over Ty Ray (Disguised as Super Beetle)
“Uptown” Andy Brown & Dicky Mayer over Fidel Bravo & Chucho
