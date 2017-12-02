EWF – 01 December 2017 – Quick Results

The team of “Uptown” Andy Brown and Dicky Mayer defeated Fidel Bravo and Chucho in the main event of EWF’s December 1st show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

December 1, 2017

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Ty Ray over SoCal Crazy

Labertino over Adrian Quest

Mariachi Loco over Biagio Crescenzo

Davion Forman & Jorel Nelson over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) to win the EWF Tag-team Championship

Sergio Santana over Ty Ray (Disguised as Super Beetle)

“Uptown” Andy Brown & Dicky Mayer over Fidel Bravo & Chucho