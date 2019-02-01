MPW – 01 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/01/2019

Dr. Phil Goode defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW National Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 1st event in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 1, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Mallory the Destroyer vs. Hellkid went to a no-contest.

Bulletproof over B Minus by submission.

Vipress over Ruby Raze.

Ray Rosas, Caleb Perez, & Great Zumba over Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, & Charlie Mercer.

Dr. Phil Goode over Frankie Frank to retain the MPW National Championship.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 01 February 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.