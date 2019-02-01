MPW – 01 February 2019 – Results

Dr. Phil Goode defeated Frankie Frank to retain the MPW National Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 1st event in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 1, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Mallory the Destroyer vs. Hellkid went to a no-contest.

Bulletproof over B Minus by submission.

Vipress over Ruby Raze.

Ray Rosas, Caleb Perez, & Great Zumba over Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, & Charlie Mercer.

Dr. Phil Goode over Frankie Frank to retain the MPW National Championship.