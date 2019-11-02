MPW – 01 November 2019 – Quick Results

Danny Divine vs. Bulletproof ended in a No Contest at Night 1 of MPW’s Millennium Cup Series on November 1st in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Millennium Cup Series Night 1

November 1st, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Chuck Mercer defeated Richie Slade via pinfall in a Millennium Cup Series Block A match. Mercer received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.

Che Cabrera defeated Super Beetle via pinfall in a Millennium Cup Series Block A match. Cabrera received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.

Frankie Frank & Diego Valens defeated The Millennials (Daniel Moon & Brendan Divine).

Ray Rosas defeated Dark Usagi in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series match.

Danny Divine vs. Bulletproof ended in a No Contest.