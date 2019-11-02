Danny Divine vs. Bulletproof ended in a No Contest at Night 1 of MPW’s Millennium Cup Series on November 1st in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Millennium Cup Series Night 1
November 1st, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Chuck Mercer defeated Richie Slade via pinfall in a Millennium Cup Series Block A match. Mercer received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.
Che Cabrera defeated Super Beetle via pinfall in a Millennium Cup Series Block A match. Cabrera received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.
Frankie Frank & Diego Valens defeated The Millennials (Daniel Moon & Brendan Divine).
Ray Rosas defeated Dark Usagi in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series match.
Danny Divine vs. Bulletproof ended in a No Contest.
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 01 November 2019 – Quick Results"