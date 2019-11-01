The Crash – 01 November 2019 – Results

The Lucha Bros. defeated Dragon Lee and Rush by DQ in the main event of The Crash’s 8th anniversary show in Tijuana on November 1. Click for full results.

The Crash Lucha Libre

8th Anniversary

November 1, 2019

Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez

Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Terror Azteca over Proxima, Baby Xtreme, Toto, and Soldado del Invierno to win the vacant The Crash Junior Heavyweight Championship.



Lady Flammer over Christina Von Eerie to retain The Crash Women’s Championship.



Oraculo over Dinamico, Black Danger, and Jonathan Gresham to win The Crash Cruiserweight Championship.



Negro Navarro over Solar by submission.



Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf over Trauma I & Trauma II to retain The Crash Tag Team Championship.



Rey Horus over Jeff Cobb and CIMA to retain The Crash Heavyweight Championship.



Arandu, Star Boy, & Zarco over Animial, Demencia, & Silver Star to win their masks.



Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Dragon Lee & Rush via DQ.