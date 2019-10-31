Bar Wrestling – 31 October 2019 – Results

Addy Starr defeated Joey Ryan in a barefoot LEGO match in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s October 31 event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Something Wicked This Way Comes
October 31, 2019
American Legion Post 241
Baldwin Park, CA
Katarina Leigh, Heather Monroe, & Christina Von Eerie over Watts, BHK, & Russ Taylor.
Orange Cassidy over Priscilla Kelly.
Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) over Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick.
Brian Cage over Kris Statlander.
Ruby Raze & Nicole Savoy over Tyler Bateman & Andy Brown.
Addy Starr over Joey Ryan in a barefoot LEGO match.
