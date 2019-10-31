Bar Wrestling – 31 October 2019 – Results

Addy Starr defeated Joey Ryan in a barefoot LEGO match in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s October 31 event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Something Wicked This Way Comes

October 31, 2019

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Katarina Leigh, Heather Monroe, & Christina Von Eerie over Watts, BHK, & Russ Taylor.

Orange Cassidy over Priscilla Kelly.

Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) over Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick.

Brian Cage over Kris Statlander.

Ruby Raze & Nicole Savoy over Tyler Bateman & Andy Brown.

Addy Starr over Joey Ryan in a barefoot LEGO match.