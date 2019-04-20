Lineup announced for Bar Wrestling’s Bonesaw’s Ready on April 25 in Baldwin Park

Earlier this week Bar Wrestling announced the full lineup for their 34th event on April 25, 2019, titled Bonesaw’s Ready. The event will be Bar Wrestling’s first show in Baldwin Park in a little over two months.

The main event of Bonesaw’s Ready will feature Impact Wrestling’s Moose taking on Luchasaurus. The match will mark only the second wrestling appearance for Moose in Southern California. He last appeared in the area at Bar Wrestling 11 on April 12, 2018, in a losing effort against Jeff Cobb. This will be the first match between the two wrestlers.

Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, and Heather Monroe will be teaming to take on Watts and the RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) at Bonesaw’s Ready in an intergender match. This will be Jordynne Grace’s Bar Wrestling debut. Heather Monroe has the third most wins in Bar Wrestling history with 16, behind only Taya Valkyrie and Brian Cage.

Also at Bonesaw’s Ready, Brian Cage and Daga will be facing each other in a first time singles match. While the two wrestlers have met in both the United States and Mexico in multi-wrestler matches, they have never faced each other one-on-one.

Another first time match-up that will be taking place at Bonesaw’s Ready will see Joey Ryan take on Jake Atlas. The two wrestlers have only been in the same match once prior, when they took part in GCW’s Clusterfuck Battle Royal during Wrestlemania week earlier this month in New Jersey.

The remaining matches scheduled for Bonesaw’s Ready are Mick Moretti and Tyler Bateman versus PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) and Andy Brown versus Jungle Boy.

The complete lineup for Bar Wrestling 34: Bonesaw’s Ready is as follows:

Moose vs. Luchasaurus

Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, & Heather Monroe vs. Watts & RockNES Monsters

Brian Cage vs. Daga

Joey Ryan vs. Jake Atlas

Mick Moretti & Tyler Bateman vs. PPRay

Andy Brown vs. Jungle Boy

Bar Wrestling last held an event in Baldwin Park on February 21, 2019. American Legion #241 had been undergoing renovations to the floor, making the venue unavailable since that date.

Bar Wrestling 34: Bonesaw’s Ready is taking place at American Legion #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25.00 in advance at $40.00 at the door and are available now at Brown Paper Tickets.