PCW Ultra announces matches for Mind Crawler on June 14

On Friday, PCW Ultra announced the full lineup for their next event, Mind Crawler, taking place on June 14, 2019, in Wilmington. The event will feature seven matches in total, including Mil Muertes first defense of the PCW Ultra Championship and three more championship matches.

The main event of Mind Crawler will see Mil Muertes defend the PCW Ultra Championship against Sami Callihan. Mil Muertes made his PCW Ultra debut at Wrestle Summit in March, where he defeated Shane Strickland to win the PCW Ultra Championship. After the match, it was revealed that Mil Muertes had joined Warbeast, and the faction attacked anyone who entered the ring. After the show ended, and as fans were leaving the building, Calihan entered the ring and called out Muertes for his actions. This will be Calihan’s third attempt at the PCW Ultra Championship, and overall he is 0-5 when challenging for single’s championships in Southern California.

Warbeast (Josef Samael and Fatu) have held the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship for 824 days as of press time, which is the longest tag-team title reign in Southern California history for a title that was actively defended (The Ballard Bros. are credited with an AWS Tag Team title reign that lasted over 1000 days but they went two years and nine months without a defense). At Wrestle Summit last month Warbeast defeated The One Percent and Sent2Slaughter in a triple threat match to win the Defy Tag Team Championship as well. At Mind Crawler, they will be defending both titles against The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) in a first-time ever match.

Jake Atlas will be making his second defense of the PCW Ultra light Championship at Mind Crawler when he meets Trey Miguel in a first-ever singles match. The two wrestlers have met several times in multi-man matches but this will be their first one-on-one meeting.

The fourth title match at Mind Crawler will see Tessa Blanchard, who is undefeated in the promotion, defend the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against the debuting Jordynne Grace. Blanchard has made six successful defenses of the title since winning it on May 4, 2018.

In other matches taking place at Mind Crawler, Douglas James will be facing Brian Pillman Jr., TJ Perkins will make his PCW Ultra return against Adam Brooks, and Ace Romero and Schaff will team to face The One Percent (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson). Brian Pillman Jr.’s appearance at Mind Crawler will be his Southern California debut.

Here is the complete lineup for Mind Crawler:

Mil Muertes (c) vs. Sami Calihan for the PCW Ultra Championship

Warbeast (c) vs. Lucha Brothers for the PCW Ultra and Deft Tag Team Championship

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Trey Miguel for the PCW Ultra Light Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Douglas James

TJ Perkins vs. Adam Brooks

Ace Romero & Schaff vs. The One Percent

There will also be a pre-show meet and greet available for purchase, including a chance to take an in-ring photo with TJ Perkins from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Mind Crawler will be taking place at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at PCWUltra.com and range from $30.00 to $100.00.