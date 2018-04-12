Bar Wrestling “April O’Neil” – 12 April 2018 – Quick Results

Jeff Cobb defeated Moose in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s April 12th show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.Bar Wrestling
April O’Neil
April 12, 2018
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Tessa Blanchard over Scorpio Sky via top rope Codebreaker. [13’20]
Taya Valkyrie over Katarina Leigh via Road to Valhalla. [10’59]
Brian Cage over Douglas James via sitout powerbomb. [11’06]
Joey Ryan, Kevin Martenson, & Eli Drake over Brody King, Braxton Sutter, & Andy Williams. [13’44]
Kris Wolf over Allie. [11’18]
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom), Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude), and Tessa Blanchard & Indi Hartwell. [12’34]
Jeff Cobb over Moose via Tour of the Islands. [13’50]
No comments yet.