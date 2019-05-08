Bar Wrestling – 08 May 2019 – Results

Jungle Boy defeated David Arquette in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s It’s Gonna Be May on May 8th in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 35: It’s Gonna Be May
May 8, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) over Brandon Cutler & Tyler Bateman.
Andy Brown over Luchasaurus.
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas.
KC Spinelli over Joey Ryan.
Taya Valkyrie, Daga, & Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Watts, Ryan Taylor, & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).
Jungle Boy over David Arquette.
Note: The Young Bucks appeared at the event to announce that Rick Knox has been signed to AEW.
The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB) make another @BarWrestling appearance tonight after @Kc_Spinelli beats @JoeyRyanOnline. They announce @madmadref is signed to @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/GAypAcftDI
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 9, 2019
