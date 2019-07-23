Bar Wrestling announces full match listing for August 1st in Baldwin Park

Bar Wrestling has announced the complete list of matches for its next event, And Out Come the Wolves, on August 1 in Baldwin Park. Previously the promotion had announced the night’s main event, but now has released details on five additional matches.

As previously announced, the main event for And Out Come the Wolves will be Scott Steiner and Brian Cage teaming to face Orange Cassidy and Joey Ryan. The match will Steiner’s first match in Southern California since January 28, 2012.The match was announced at Bar Wrestling’s last event by Joey Ryan as a wedding gift to Brian Cage.

Earlier tonight, it was announced that Tommy Dreamer would be facing Tyler Bateman. This will be the first time the two met in a singles match. They did face each other once before in a tag-team match when Tommy Dreamer teamed with Randy Myers to defeat Bateman and Brody King at a Defy event in Seattle, WA on September 8, 2019.

In another first time matchup, Taya Valkyrie will be facing Ethan Page. Valkyrie is the winningest wrestler in Bar Wrestling history, with 21 wins in 26 matches. Page last appeared in Bar Wrestling on November 15, 2018.

Here is the full match listing for Bar Wrestling’s And Out Come the Wolves:

Scott Steiner & Brian Cage vs. Joey Ryan & Orange Cassidy

Tommy Dreamer vs. Tyler Bateman

Taya Valkyrie vs. Ethan Page

Luchasaurus vs. Brandon Cutler

PPRay vs. Los Luchas vs. Reno Scum vs. DoomFly

RockNES Monsters, Watts, & Ryan Taylor vs. Jake Atlas, Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Andy Brown

And Out Come the Wolves will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Like all Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park, this event is standing room only.