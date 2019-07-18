Talent announced for Bar Wrestling’s And Out Come the Wolves on August 1

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for their forty-first event, And Out Come the Wolves, on August 1, 2019, in Baldwin Park, CA. The event is headlined by the first Southern California pro-wrestling match for Scott Steiner in over seven years.

Scott Steiner will be teaming with Brian Cage to face Joey Ryan and Orange Cassidy. The match was set up in a rare angle in Bar Wrestling, where Joey Ryan came to the ring after Orange Cassidy made his Bar Wrestling debut by defeating Ray Rosas. As the show was titled Melissa and Brian’s Wedding Reception, Joey Ryan announced the match as a gift to Brian Cage for his wedding.

The last time Scott Steiner wrestled in Southern California was at Wrestlereunion VI on January 28, 2012, in Los Angeles. That was his only prior independent wrestling appearance in the region. His first wrestling appearance in the region was at a WCW house show January 22, 1991, at The Forum in Inglewood.

Steiner has never teamed with Brian Cage or faced Orange Cassidy. Joey Ryan and Steiner did have a singles match earlier this year in Michigan that Steiner won. Joey Ryan did not dick flip him in that match.

Tommy Dreamer, Ethan Page, and Taya Valkyrie will all be making their Bar Wrestling returns at And Out Come the Wolves. Both Dreamer and Page will be making their fourth appearances at Bar Wrestling. Page last appeared at Testlemania on November 15, 2018, and Dreamer at The Midnight Hour on December 31, 2018. Valkyrie is the winningest wrestler in Bar Wrestling history but has not appeared in the promotion since June 12.

Also scheduled to appear at And Out Come the Wolves are PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas), Luchasaurus, Jake Atlas, Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend), Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star), Watts, RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma), Ryan Taylor, DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom), Andy Brown, and Brandon Cutler. We were also told it was possible additional wrestlers may be added.

And Out Come the Wolves will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Like all Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park, this event is standing room only.