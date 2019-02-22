Bar Wrestling’s Three’s Company Night 2 – 21 February 2019 – Results

SCU won the Bar Wrestling trios tournament, defeating Heart Eyes Emoji and The Carnies in the finals. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 31: Three’s Company Night Two

February 21, 2019

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament – Semi Finals

Heart Eyes Emoji (Raya Rosas, Jake Atlas, & Heather Monroe) over WattsNES Monsters (Watts, BHK, & Yuma) via LGB-DDT on BHK by Atlas. [8’38]

Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament – Semi Finals

The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, & Tripp Cassidy) over High Risk Wrestling (Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, & Brandon Cutler) via rollup on Doom by Cassidy. [8’27]

Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament – Semi Finals

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over The Real Deals (D Lo Brown, Andy Brown, & Willie Mack) via chokeslam/backstabber combo on Andy Brown. [12’36]

PJ Black over Brian Cage, Rickey Shane Page, and Killer Kross via rollup on Cage. [6’50]

Gregory Iron & Zach Gowen over Andy Williams & Pepper Parks, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, and Eli Drake & Ryan Taylor. [12’21]

Taya Valkyrie, Solo Darling, and Kris Wolf over Joey Ryan win all three pin Ryan. [9’51]

Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament – Finals

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over Heart Eyes Emoji (Ray Rosas, Jake Atlas, & Heather Monroe) and The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kery Awful, & Tripp Cassidy) via Best Meltzer Ever on Awful. [16’06]