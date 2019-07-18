Ground Zero announces match lineup for It Was Written on August 24

Ground Zero has revealed its full match lineup for their August 24, 2019 event in Imperial Beach, titled It Was Written. The event will feature Andy Brown defending the Ground Zero title versus Jake Atlas and the return of Joey Ryan to the promotion.

It Was Written’s man event is scheduled to be Andy Brown making his sixth defense of the Ground Zero Championship against Jake Atlas. At Ground Zero’s 93 til’ Infinity this past weekend, Jake Atlas defeated Douglas James to become the number one contender to the title, while Andy Brown successfully retained his title against Matt Vandagriff. This will be the third time the two wrestlers have met in a singles match, with each wrestler having one win apiece. Their last meeting was in the semi-finals of the Ground Zero Championship tournament where Brown took the victory.

Joey Ryan will be concluding a week where he has four matches in the San Diego area by teaming with the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick to face the returning The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox and Cameron Gates). Ryan previously appeared in Ground Zero on September 29, 2018, in a loss to Dom Kubrick.

The full match listing for It Was Written follows:

Andy Brown (c) vs. Jake Atlas for the Ground Zero Championship

Joey Ryan & Dom Kubrick vs. The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates)

The Get Down (Adrian Quest & B-Boy) vs. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

Douglas James vs. Chris Bey

The Millennials (Danny & Brendan Divine, Daniel Moon) and Robin Shaw vs. 8-But Lit (Michael Hopkins, KC Douglas, & J2 Mattioli) and Hunter Freeman

Ruby Raze vs. Suede Thompson

Tyler Bateman vs. Slice Boogie

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) vs. Lucas Riley & Matt Vandagriff

Ground Zero’s It Was Written will be taking place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. Tickets are on sale and prices range from $25.00 for second row to $20.00 for general admission. Front row tickets for the event have sold out. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

More information on this event is available on the events page.