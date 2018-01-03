Full lineup for Ground Zero: Phase 2 in Imperial Beach announced

The full lineup for Ground Zero: Phase 2 in Imperial Beach, CA on February 3rd, 2018 has been announced. Click below for details.

Earlier this morning, Ground Zero announced the final two matches for their upcoming event after announcing several matches over the holiday season.

At Ground Zero: Phase 2 on February 3rd, 2018, the December 2017 SoCal Wrestler of the Month B-Boy will face 2017 SoCal Rookie of the Year nominee Chris Bey. Also announced, Ray Rosas of H.A.T.E will be taking on Mike Camden.

Other matches announced for Ground Zero: Phase 2 on February 3rd include:

Brody King vs. “Killer” Kevin Kross

Tyler Bateman vs. “Professional” Peter Avalon

Eli Everfly vs. Suede Thompson

The Vegan Superman & Sour Charm (Donnie Suarez & Biagio Crescenzo) vs. Ruby Raze, Delilah Doom, & Terex

The Invitational

“Dirty” Dom Kubrick (Invitee) vs. Corey Jackson

Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) vs. AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins)

Ground Zero will also be giving out a free Ground Zero: Phase 2 commemorative 2.25″ button to the first 100 fans in attendance.

Ground Zero: Phase 2 takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park on February 3rd, 2018. Doors open at 7:30pm with an 8:00pm bell time. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932.

Tickets for Ground Zero: Phase 2 are $20 for Adult GA, and $10 for Military GA. Kids 10 years old and under receive a free Kids GA ticket with purchase of an Adult GA. Online tickets are available at PayPal.me or you can email groundzeroprowrestling@gmail.com to reserve your tickets. Front row tickets are sold out.

For more on Ground Zero, visit their official Facebook page or follow them on Twitter @groundzerosd.

Oddity Wrestling Alliance will also be running on February 3rd at the Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club (847 Encina Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932) at 5:00 pm. OWA are currently advertising Rey Horus, Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), Violento Jack, Aeroboy and more for their event. Tickets for OWA’s event are $25 for General Admission, $15 for kids. For fans interested in attending both events, the Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club is a short walking distance (a half mile) away from the Imperial Beach Sports Park.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates on both events.