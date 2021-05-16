MPW – 14 May 2021 – Results

MPW Barbie Boi and Cody Prince defeated Full Send to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship in the main event of MPW’s May 14 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

May 14, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Ray Rosas over Miggy Rose via DQ. Miggy Rose retains the MPW Championship.

Hoss Hogg over Bulletproof.

Danny Divine over Johnnie Robbie.

Dr. Phil Goode over Brendan Divine.

Barbie Boi & Cody Prince over Full Send to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship.