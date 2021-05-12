FIST Combat – 08 May 2021 – Results

Araxiel defeated Ryan Kidd to win the Compound Cup Tournament in the main event of FIST Combat’s May 8 show in San Diego, CA. Click for full results from the event.
FIST Combat
Compound Cup
May 8, 2021
FUC House
San Diego, CA
Motros Jungle over Hellman Rosecrown.
Araxiel over Eddie Islas.
Dirty Ron vs. Veinom went to a non contest.
Ryan Kidd over Eli Everfly.
Araxiel over Motros Jungle.
Araxiel over Ryan Kidd to win the Compound Cup Tournament.
