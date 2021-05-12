FIST Combat – 08 May 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/12/2021

Araxiel defeated Ryan Kidd to win the Compound Cup Tournament in the main event of FIST Combat’s May 8 show in San Diego, CA. Click for full results from the event.

FIST Combat
Compound Cup
May 8, 2021
FUC House
San Diego, CA

Motros Jungle over Hellman Rosecrown.

Araxiel over Eddie Islas.

Dirty Ron vs. Veinom went to a non contest.

Ryan Kidd over Eli Everfly.

Araxiel over Motros Jungle.

Araxiel over Ryan Kidd to win the Compound Cup Tournament.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FIST Combat – 08 May 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.