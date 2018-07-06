MPW – 06 July 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of MPW’s July 6 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
July 6, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
B-Minus over Malkor.
Olijah Friday over Frankie “Macho” Frank.
-Frank was doing a Randy Savage gimmick. Ray Rosas fired Frank after the match.
Master Flame over Jimi Mayhem via submission.
H.A.T.E. (Ray Rosas & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Dr. Phil Goode & Great Zumba).
Daniel Moon over Danny Divine to retain the MPW Championship.
