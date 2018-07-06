MPW – 06 July 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of MPW’s July 6 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

July 6, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

B-Minus over Malkor.

Olijah Friday over Frankie “Macho” Frank.

-Frank was doing a Randy Savage gimmick. Ray Rosas fired Frank after the match.

Master Flame over Jimi Mayhem via submission.

H.A.T.E. (Ray Rosas & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Dr. Phil Goode & Great Zumba).

Daniel Moon over Danny Divine to retain the MPW Championship.