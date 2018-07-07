EWF – 06 July 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown and Jorel Nelson went to a no-contest in the main event of EWF’s July 6 event in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

July 6, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Nick Bugatti over Super Beetle.

Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Brandon Gatson to retain the EWF American Title.

Richie Slade over Fidel Bravo.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Watts & Ty Mathews to retain the EWF Tag-Team Titles.

Ruby Raze over Mazzeratti.

Andy Brown vs. Jorel Nelson ends in a no-contest.