Earlier today, Empire Wrestling Federation announced that the EWF Heavyweight Championship has been declared vacant following the events of last night’s EWF show in Covina.

After last night’s main event, The Decapitator challenged Andy Brown for an immediate match for the title, to which Andy Brown accepted. After interference from The Decapitator’s manager, Jack Fancy, the challenger was able to pin Andy Brown. Once The Decapitator was awarded the title, he removed his mask and revealed himself to be Ty Ray.

Ty Ray had lost a “loser leaves EWF” match to Super Beetle on February 2, 2018. In March The Decapitator made his “debut” with the promotion with a victory in a triple threat match over Matt Vandagriff and El Chupacabra. The Decapitator also won the EWF’s annual Great Goliath Rumble in May.

As Ty Ray lost a match that permanently banned him from the EWF, after a review of the match EWF decided to immediately vacate the title. It is not clear if Ty Ray’s brief reign will be officially recognized by the promotion, or if the results of the match itself has been completely voided as well. We have reached out to the EWF for clarification and were told a statement will be released in the next few days.

The EWF Heavyweight Championship is the oldest currently active pro-wrestling championship in Southern California. It was first awarded on June 16, 1996 in San Bernardino when Bobby Bradley defeated Zuma to crown the first champion. There have been 61 (or 60 depending if Ty Ray’s reign is official) total championship reigns in the title’s twenty-two year history. Previous champions include Tim Paterson, Christopher Daniels, Rico Costantino, Chavo Guerrero Sr., Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Joey Ryan, and TJ Perkins (as Gary Yap’s Man in Black). This is the ninth time the title has been declared vacant, and first time since May 3, 2013.

Andy Brown held the title for a combined 554 days over two reigns, which is good for second most combined days as champion in the title’s history (Ryan Taylor is first with 567 days in one reign). Andy Brown is also one of ten wrestlers to hold the title two or more times.