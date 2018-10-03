Omega vs. Finlay and Cobb vs. Goto Announced for NJPW’s Lion’s Break: Project 1 in Anaheim

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches that will be taking place at their Lion’s Break: Project 1 events at CharaExpo USA in Anaheim on November 10 and 11. On November 10 Jeff Cobb will be facing Hirooki Goto and on November 11 IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will be facing David Finlay.

Other participating wrestlers at the events include Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin. There will be a total of three to four matches held each day.

Standing room only tickets to the Lion’s Break events will be included in the ticket price to CharaExpo USA. There will be limited seating that can be purchased with an exchange coupon at a special counter. Fans will receive an exchange coupon for every $30.00 spent on merchandise at the in-venue Bushiroad Store, and can get a maximum of three coupons per purchase.

In addition to wrestling matches, there will be meet and greet events each day. Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, and Jeff Cobb are scheduled to take part in meet and greets on November 10 and David Finlay, ACH, Hirooki Goto, and Kenny Omega are scheduled for November 11. New Japan Pro Wrestling President, Harold Meij, will also be taking part in a meet and greet.

Tickets for the meet and greet will also be purchased with exchange coupons. Each ticket will specify which wrestler the meet and greet is valid for.

Tickets are available now for CharaExpo USA for $15.00 presale or $20.00 at the door. The schedule for the convention has not been finalized yet. It has not been announced if the Lion’s Break Project events will also be made available on the New Japan World streaming service, but previous New Japan Pro Wrestling matches at CharaExpo were made available on the service.

CharaExpo is a manga, anime, games and cosplay event that started in 2015 and is run by Bushiroad, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s parent company. All previous CharaExpos have been held in Singapore. New Japan Pro Wrestling has been a part of past CharaExpos, having held matches at the 2015 and 2016 editions.