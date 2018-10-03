Navigation

Bar Wrestling – 03 October 2018 – Quick Results

10/03/2018

Results

Scorpio Sky and Watts teamed to defeat Brian Cage and Eli Drake in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s October 3 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the show.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 20: Ain’t My First Rodeo Drive!
October 3, 2018
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Teddy Hart over Eli Everfly.

Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson).

Rocky Romero over Douglas James.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) & Joey Ryan over Super Panda, PJ Black, & Luchasaurus.

Delilah Doom over Heather Monroe.

Scorpio Sky & Watts over Brian Cage & Eli Drake.

