Bar Wrestling – 03 October 2018 – Quick Results

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 20: Ain’t My First Rodeo Drive!
October 3, 2018
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Teddy Hart over Eli Everfly.
Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson).
Rocky Romero over Douglas James.
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) & Joey Ryan over Super Panda, PJ Black, & Luchasaurus.
Delilah Doom over Heather Monroe.
Scorpio Sky & Watts over Brian Cage & Eli Drake.
