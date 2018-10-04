FIST Combat – 04 October 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Eli Everfly in the first round of King of SoCal Tournament for the main event of FIST Combat’s October 4 event in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

King Of SoCal Block B – First Round

October 4, 2018

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

Sledge over Jordan Cruise. [9’01]

Dirty Ron, Delilah Doom, Lois Grain, & KC Douglas over Dylan Kyle Cox, Orion Odyssey, Couch Potato Carl, & Juan Mattioli. [9’48]

Max McManus over Anthony Idol in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st round match. [10’16]

Michael Hopkins over B-Boy in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st round match. [14’42]

Royce Isaacs over Jorel Nelson in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st round match. [11’06]

Douglas James over Eli Everfly in a King of SoCal Tournament 1st round match. [12’58]