Bar Wrestling – 18 September 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/18/2019

PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas), Tyler Bateman, and Andy Brown defeated Scorpio Sky, Watts, Ryan Taylor, and Brandon Cutler in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s September 18 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling
I Was In The Pool
September 18, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Bey over Jungle Boy.

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star).

Gentleman Jervis over Man Scout Jake Manning.

Heather Monroe over Darin Corbin, Joey Ryan, and Arik Cannon.

Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas), Tyler Bateman, & Andy Brown over Scorpio Sky, Watts, Ryan Taylor, & Brandon Cutler.

