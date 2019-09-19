PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 1 – 19 September 2019 – Results

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) defeated MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) in the main event of night one of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results including the first round tournament matches..

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1

September 19, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

A-Kid over Lucky Kid via submission. [18’31]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Brody King over Caveman Ugg via Gonzo Bomb. [10’52]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Dragon Lee over Rey Horus via running knee. [14’30]

Joey Janela & Alex Zayne over Blake Christian & Tony Deppen. [14’39]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Darby Allin over Black Taurus via rollup. [11’32]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Jonathan Gresham over Artemis Spencer via ref stoppage. [13’09]

Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round

Jeff Cobb over Daisuke Sekimoto via Tour of the Islands. [15’26]

Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) over MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita) via package piledriver on Flamita by Penta El Zero M. [18’08]