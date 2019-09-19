The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) defeated MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) in the main event of night one of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results including the first round tournament matches..
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1
September 19, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
A-Kid over Lucky Kid via submission. [18’31]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Brody King over Caveman Ugg via Gonzo Bomb. [10’52]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Dragon Lee over Rey Horus via running knee. [14’30]
Joey Janela & Alex Zayne over Blake Christian & Tony Deppen. [14’39]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Darby Allin over Black Taurus via rollup. [11’32]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Jonathan Gresham over Artemis Spencer via ref stoppage. [13’09]
Battle of Los Angeles – 1st Round
Jeff Cobb over Daisuke Sekimoto via Tour of the Islands. [15’26]
Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) over MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita) via package piledriver on Flamita by Penta El Zero M. [18’08]
The opening match, first Thursday match in #PWG history, and a #BOLA2019 1st round match is @AKidWrestler vs @Real_Luckykid pic.twitter.com/Xuv4oq3ev9
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 20, 2019
Also @RefAubrey becomes the first female ref in #PWG history with this match. #BOLA2019 pic.twitter.com/YmZ8McDzUH
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 20, 2019
Be the first to comment on "PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 1 – 19 September 2019 – Results"