PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night 1 – 07 January 2023 – Results

PWG held the first night of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles on January 7. Bandido defeated Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo to advance to the second round in the main event. Click for full results from night one of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1
January 7, 2023
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Masha Slamovich over Alex Shelley. [11’01]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Bryan Keith over SB KENTo. [14’08]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Komander over Latigo. [15’04]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Jordynne Grace over Jonathan Gresham. [14’56]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Shun Skywalker over Aramis. [14’27]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Konosuke Takeshita over Michael Oku. [17’17]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Titus Alexander over Daniel Garcia via DQ. [18’54]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Three-way Match
Bandido over Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo. [18’20]
