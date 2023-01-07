PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night 1 – 07 January 2023 – Results

PWG held the first night of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles on January 7. Bandido defeated Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo to advance to the second round in the main event. Click for full results from night one of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1

January 7, 2023

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Masha Slamovich over Alex Shelley. [11’01]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Bryan Keith over SB KENTo. [14’08]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Komander over Latigo. [15’04]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Jordynne Grace over Jonathan Gresham. [14’56]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Shun Skywalker over Aramis. [14’27]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Konosuke Takeshita over Michael Oku. [17’17]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Titus Alexander over Daniel Garcia via DQ. [18’54]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Three-way Match

Bandido over Black Taurus and El Hijo del Vikingo. [18’20]