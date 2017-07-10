Four More Entrants Announced for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles

Earlier today Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the next four entrants into the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Added to the tournament are Zack Sabre Jr., Sammy Guevara, Mark Haskins, and Jonah Rock.

Zack Sabre Jr. will be making his fourth Battle of Los Angeles appearance. His first Battle of Los Angeles was the 2014 edition, where he was eliminated in the 2nd round by Kyle O’Reilly. He would win the 2015 tournament, and was eliminated in the 2nd round by Will Ospreay in 2016. Zack Sabre Jr. lost the PWG World championship this past weekend, after holding the title for 489 days, the second longest reign in the promotions history.

Sammy Guevara made his PWG debut this past weekend with a victory over Rey Horus. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles appearance.

Mark Haskins made his PWG in the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles. In that tournament he made it to the semi-finals after beating Cedric Alexander and Kyle O’Reilly before losing to eventual tournament winner Marty Scurll. He made his PWG return on May 19, 2017 in losing effort to Lio Rush.

Jonah Rock wrestles out of Australia and has wrestled for Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles and his PWG debut.

Previously announced entrants for the tournament are Dezmond Xavier, Donovan Dijak, Flash Morgan Webster, Jeff Cobb, Flamita, Keith Lee, Rey Fenix, Travis Banks, Trevor Lee, and Walter.

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles takes place September 1st through 3rd at American Legion Hall #308 in Reseda, CA. On sale date for tickets has not been announced yet.