NJPW Strong – 11 December 2022 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their latest tapings for Strong on December 11 at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the tapings and spoilers for upcoming episodes of Strong.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong – Nemesis

December 11, 2022

Vermont Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA

Blake Christian over Keita.

Eddie Kingston, Homicide, & David Finlay over Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, & Danny Limelight.

Mascara Dorada over Che Cabrera.

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson) over C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas).

Mistico over Misterioso.

KENTA over QT Marshall.

Motor City Machine Guns over Roppongi Vice to retain the NJPW Strong Tag Team Titles.

Jeff Cobb over Bad Dude Tito Escondido.

Jay White & El Phantasmo over Alan Angels & Hikuleo.

KENTA wins a battle royal to become the number one contender to NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

Order of Elimination: 1. Guillermo Rosas, 2. Cody Chhum, 3. Keita, 4. Rocky Romero, 5. Che Cabrera, 6. Misterioso, 7. Mascara Dorada, 8. Jacob Austin Young, 9. Adrian Quest, 10. Tyler Bateman, 11. JR Kratos, 12. The DKC, 13. Blake Christian, 14. Christopher Daniels, 15. Wheeler Yuta

Fred Rosser over Peter Avalon to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

-Post match KENTA came out to challenge Rosser to a match on 2/18 in San Jose.