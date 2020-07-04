NJPW Lion’s Break Collision – 03 July 2020 – Results

The first episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Lion’s Break Collision aired on New Japan World on July 3, 2020. The episode was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme on June 13, 2020. Click for full results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lion’s Break Collision – Episode 1

July 3, 2020 [Taped June 13, 2020]

Oveanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Alex Coughlin vs. Clark Connors went to a time limit draw. [10’00]

Karl Fredericks & TJP over Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero via backslide by Fredericks on Romero. [10’18]