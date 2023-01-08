Level Up – 07 January 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/08/2023

Leo Canedo won the Terrordome Rumble in the main event of Level Up’s January 7 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up
Terrordome
January 7, 2023
Attitude Brewing
San Diego, CA

Ju Dizz over Bamboo via Crossface To Retain The Ground Zero Championship. (16:40.41)

B-Boy over “Chula Mamba” Fabrizio via Roll Up. (14:53.29)

Leo Cañedo over “THE GOD DAMN MAN” BATEMAN via Knockout. (10:10.27)

CJ Tino over Jeff Roth via Chaos Theory to retain the Level Up Championship. (12:51.37)

High Fantasy (“S.D.C.” Some Dude Chillin’ & Artorias) over The Shadys (“Ace Of Shade” D.T.F. & “The Shady King” Remi Morgan) via Elbow Drop To Win The Level Up Tag Team Championships. (19:24.66)

Terrordome Rumble
Leo Cañedo over Jordan Cruz, J2 Mattioli, Reptilio, JD Vulcan, Flama De Oro, “X-Factor” Xander Philips, Dick Mandrill, M9-83, JF3000, Principal Truman S. Steele, Robin Shaw, Jeremiah Fresh, “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird, El Cuete, Cam August, Nocturne JR, Super Astro JR, Danny Divine, Zara Zakher, Coach Mack Wilkes, Barbie Boi, Michael Hopkins, FATAL, El Primohenio, THE REBEL STORM, Joey Hustle, Barry Sweeney, Miggy Rose, Sunset Tiger. (57:21.92)

