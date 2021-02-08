NJPW Strong – 05 February 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Strong on February 5, 2021. The episode was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong

Aired February 5, 2021

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

The DKC over Kevin Knight. [7’23]

Adrian Quest, Bateman, Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso over Barrett Brown, Brody King & The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel). [11’19]

Rey Horus over TJP. [10’41]