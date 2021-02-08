NJPW Strong – 05 February 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/08/2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Strong on February 5, 2021. The episode was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
Strong
Aired February 5, 2021
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

The DKC over Kevin Knight. [7’23]

Adrian Quest, Bateman, Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso over Barrett Brown, Brody King & The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel). [11’19]

Rey Horus over TJP. [10’41]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "NJPW Strong – 05 February 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.