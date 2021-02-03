Bloodsport 4 and 5 this month in Los Angeles, lineup for 4 announced

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport will be returning this month, with two events airing live on iPPV from Los Angeles, CA. Bloodsport 4 will take place on February 13 and Bloodsport 5 will happen a week later on February 20. Earlier today, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced the lineup for Bloodsport 4.

Bloodsport 4 will be headlined by former PWG Champion Jeff Cobb facing Chris Dickinson and Harry Smith versus Calvin Tankman. Other matches include Simon Grimm taking on Tom Lawlor and Kal Jak versus Nolan Edward.

Several Southern California regulars will be appearing on the event as well. Tito Escondido, who is one half of the 2020 Southern California Tag Team of the Year, will be facing AWS regular Superbeast and Royce Isaacs will be going up against Calder McColl.

Here is the full lineup for Bloodsport 4 on February 13.

Jeff Cobb vs. Chris Dickinson

Harry Smith vs. Calvin Tankman

Simon Grimm vs. Tom Lawlor

Kal Jak vs. Nolan Edward

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. Superbeast

Royce Isaacs vs. Calder McColl

Diego Perez vs. Gil Guardado

The event will be taking place at Electric Pony Studio in Los Angeles. There will be no tickets sold to the event or fans in attendance.

The lineup for Bloodsport 5 will be announced at a later date.

Both Bloodsport 4 and 5 will air live on iPPV at https://www.bloodsport.watch/ at 4:00 pm Pacific. The cost of each event is $20.00, or there is a combo pack that includes both events available for $30.00.