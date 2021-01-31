NJPW Road to Lion’s Break: Collision – 29 January 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of Road to Lion’s Break Collision, which was taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, on January 29. Click for full results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Road to Lion’s Break: Collision

Aired January 29, 2021

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Clark Connors over The DKC. [7’22]

Chris Dickinson over Rocky Romero. [9’53]

Fred Rosser, Lio Rush & TJP over Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & KENTA). [11’54]